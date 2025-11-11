High Alert at Shamshabad Airport After Delhi Blast; CISF Intensifies Checks

Hyderabad: Following the Delhi blast, security has been tightened at Shamshabad Airport, with authorities placing the facility on high alert.

The CISF personnel have launched intensive checks across the airport premises, ensuring strict surveillance in and around the terminal. Security teams are thoroughly inspecting parked vehicles, passenger baggage, and other sensitive areas.

Special units including the dog squad and bomb disposal team are actively assisting in the inspection process to prevent any potential threat. Officials said these precautionary measures were taken to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff, with constant monitoring underway.