High BP Can Damage Kidney Function Even Before Symptoms Appear: Study

New Research Highlights the Importance of Early Detection for Kidney Health

New Delhi: A recent study has revealed that hypertension, or high blood pressure, can significantly impact kidney function even before clinical symptoms emerge. The research, conducted by a team from the Medical University of Vienna in Austria, underscores the importance of early detection and treatment to prevent long-term kidney damage.

Study Findings: Impact of High Blood Pressure on Kidney Cells

The study, published in the journal Hypertension, discovered that high blood pressure can cause abnormalities in podocytes — specialized cells within the renal filter — even without the presence of other pre-existing conditions like diabetes.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Pandya Returns as Mumbai Aims for First Win Against Hosts Gujarat

Researchers Rainer Oberbauer and Heinz Regele emphasized that early detection of hypertension and timely treatment could slow the progression of kidney disease and help prevent serious damage.

Research Methodology: Analyzing Kidney Tissue from 99 Patients

For the study, the team analyzed kidney tissue from 99 patients, including those with high blood pressure (hypertension) and type 2 diabetes, as well as those without either condition. Both high blood pressure and diabetes are known to be leading causes of chronic kidney disease.

The kidney tissue samples were collected during tumor nephrectomies, a procedure where part or all of the kidney is removed due to kidney cancer. The researchers used advanced imaging and computer-assisted techniques to examine the kidney tissue samples.

Podocytes and Their Role in Kidney Health

Podocytes are specialized cells that play a crucial role in the filtration process of the kidneys. Their size and density are important indicators of kidney health. The study used deep-learning-based image analysis to capture the structure of these cells and the renal corpuscles (glomeruli) with great precision.

Key Findings: High Blood Pressure Alters Kidney Cells

The study results revealed that patients with hypertension had a reduced density of podocytes compared to healthy controls. Additionally, the cell nuclei of hypertensive patients were enlarged when compared to those of healthy individuals. These changes in the podocytes occurred independently of the presence of type 2 diabetes and are believed to be the first visible signs of kidney dysfunction.