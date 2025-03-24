Telangana: High Court Bar Association Condemns Advocate’s Murder, Calls for Court Boycott

Hyderabad: The High Court Bar Association has strongly condemned the brutal murder of advocate Errabapu Esrayal and announced a boycott of court duties on Tuesday as a mark of protest.

The decision was unanimously taken during a general body meeting of the association held on Monday. The association expressed deep anguish over the killing, reportedly by opposing parties, and called for solidarity among the legal fraternity.

The matter has been brought to the notice of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, and lawyers have been urged not to attend court proceedings on Tuesday. The association also appealed to the Acting Chief Justice to refrain from passing any adverse orders against lawyers abstaining from court duties in protest.

Despite the boycott, the ongoing Bar Association election process will continue as scheduled, the association clarified.

The call for protest follows the shocking incident in which an electrician allegedly stabbed advocate Esrayal to death in Santoshnagar, sending shockwaves through the legal community.