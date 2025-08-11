High Court Dismisses Election Violation Case Against CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed the case against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy related to an alleged violation of the Election Code.

The case had been lodged in October 2019 at the Garidepalli police station in the Suryapet district. Revanth Reddy subsequently submitted a petition seeking the dismissal of the charges. Justice K. Laxman, who examined the matter, ruled in favour of dismissing the case.

In a separate issue, the Supreme Court admonished petitioner Peddiraju for filing an SC and ST atrocity case against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The bench, led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, instructed him to submit an affidavit of apology to Justice Mousami Bhattacharya of the High Court.

Previously, the Telangana High Court had dismissed Peddiraju’s case against Revanth Reddy. Peddiraju later sought to transfer the matter to the Supreme Court’s Nagura bench through a transfer petition.

The petitioner made inappropriate remarks about the High Court judge. The Chief Justice’s bench expressed its displeasure towards the Advocate on Record and Peddiraju, who prepared the petition. The Supreme Court instructed the petitioner to apologise to the High Court judge, Justice Mousami Bhattacharya. The court decided to leave the matter of the affidavit to be submitted to Justice Mousami Bhattacharya, directing Peddiraju to file it within a week. The Supreme Court postponed any further hearings for four weeks.