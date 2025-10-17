Telangana

Telangana High Court Gives Govt, SEC Two Weeks to File Counters on Local Body Polls

The Telangana High Court has given the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) two weeks to file their counter-affidavits

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf17 October 2025 - 22:32
Telangana High Court Gives Govt, SEC Two Weeks to File Counters on Local Body Polls
Telangana High Court Gives Govt, SEC Two Weeks to File Counters on Local Body Polls

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has given the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) two weeks to file their counter-affidavits in connection with a petition seeking for conduct of local body elections.

During the hearing before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, the SEC’s counsel Vidyasagar informed the court that the commission had written to the state government regarding the provision of BC (Backward Classes) reservations in the upcoming local body elections. Further action would be taken after receiving a response from the government, he added.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy to Distribute Licensed Surveyor Certificates on October 19

The case pertains to a petition filed by one Surender, who sought directions to the SEC to conduct the local body elections in accordance with the previous reservation pattern, as directed by the court during an earlier hearing.

The SEC’s counsel told the court that the earlier election notification had been stayed following the High Court orders, and that the government must now finalize the reservations afresh.

Meanwhile, the government’s counsel requested three weeks to decide on the issue. However, the court granted two weeks and directed both the government and the SEC to file their counters within that period, and adjourned the case hearing.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf17 October 2025 - 22:32
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button