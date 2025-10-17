Telangana High Court Gives Govt, SEC Two Weeks to File Counters on Local Body Polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has given the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) two weeks to file their counter-affidavits in connection with a petition seeking for conduct of local body elections.

During the hearing before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, the SEC’s counsel Vidyasagar informed the court that the commission had written to the state government regarding the provision of BC (Backward Classes) reservations in the upcoming local body elections. Further action would be taken after receiving a response from the government, he added.

The case pertains to a petition filed by one Surender, who sought directions to the SEC to conduct the local body elections in accordance with the previous reservation pattern, as directed by the court during an earlier hearing.

The SEC’s counsel told the court that the earlier election notification had been stayed following the High Court orders, and that the government must now finalize the reservations afresh.

Meanwhile, the government’s counsel requested three weeks to decide on the issue. However, the court granted two weeks and directed both the government and the SEC to file their counters within that period, and adjourned the case hearing.