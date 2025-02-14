High-Risk Bushfire Warning Issued for Tasmania’s West Coast

Sydney: A high-risk bushfire warning has been issued for residents on the west coast of Tasmania, where an out-of-control bushfire is threatening several communities. The fire, which has spread rapidly, is currently burning in a densely forested area approximately 13 kilometers north of Granville Harbour, a small coastal community.

Evacuation Advice Issued for Granville Harbour

TasAlert has issued an emergency warning advising residents of Granville Harbour to evacuate immediately if they are not prepared to face the dangers posed by the approaching bushfire. The fire is heading southward, placing Granville Harbour at high risk. Local authorities have warned that embers, smoke, and ash from the fire may affect the area before the main flames reach the community.

Over 70 properties in Granville Harbour have lost electricity, and long delays are expected before power is restored. Residents who evacuated have been advised to head south toward a nearby evacuation center, as the fire has cut off the main road leading north. A second uncontrolled fire to the east has also closed off the only road in that direction.

Evacuation Alert Issued for Zeehan

The fire to the east triggered an evacuation warning for the town of Zeehan, located 25 kilometers east of Granville Harbour. While the fire came within four kilometers of Zeehan, fire conditions have since eased. However, more than 50 firefighters and 30 aircraft are still working tirelessly to contain the fires and prevent further damage.

Shelter Warnings for Corinna

People in the town of Corinna, located between the two fires, have been advised to seek shelter. The bushfire threat has raised concerns regarding safety and prompted further precautionary measures for affected areas.

Causes of Bushfires and Fire Prevention Efforts

Bushfires in Tasmania and across Australia can be caused by natural events such as lightning strikes or human activities, either accidental or intentional. Weather conditions, fuel sources like dry grass and vegetation, and lightning can all contribute to the spread of bushfires. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as more communities remain at risk.

Firefighters and emergency services are working around the clock to control the blaze and ensure the safety of local residents. Residents are urged to stay informed and follow evacuation orders to ensure their safety during this dangerous time.