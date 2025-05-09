High security along Bangladesh borders with NE states amid India-Pak tensions

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, security measures along the Bangladesh borders with India’s northeastern states have been significantly heightened. Authorities have implemented a series of precautionary steps to prevent cross-border infiltration and maintain peace.

Border States on High Alert

Four northeastern Indian states — Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km), and Assam (263 km) — share a total of 1,880 km of border with Bangladesh. While much of the border is fenced, certain stretches remain vulnerable and unfenced.

Also Read: Jammu & Kashmir: Infiltration Bid Foiled, 7 Terrorists Killed by Indian Forces

Night Curfews and Increased Patrols

Authorities have imposed night curfews in bordering areas, and state security forces have been deployed in nearby villages to prevent infiltration and illegal activities. The focus is on monitoring sensitive points and ensuring residents’ safety.

Tripura Intensifies Border Security

In Tripura, which is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, Chief Minister Manik Saha convened a high-level meeting with senior officials from the Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, Tripura Police, and intelligence agencies. Discussions centered on enhanced surveillance and inter-agency coordination.

Meghalaya Boosts Surveillance with Electronic Gadgets

In Meghalaya, BSF Inspector General O.P. Upadhyay confirmed that the force has upgraded surveillance using modern electronic gadgets. Regular inspections and intensive round-the-clock patrols are being conducted to monitor activity along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Assam Increases Vigil Along the Border

The Guwahati Frontier of the BSF has stepped up security in Assam, focusing on vulnerable border points. According to the Border Protection and Development Department, security measures have been bolstered in response to the current India-Pakistan situation.

Security Boost Post-Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack and rising India-Pak tensions, the BSF has intensified its operational activities along the entire 1,880-km border with Bangladesh. Officials are maintaining continuous surveillance and ensuring the safety of border populations.

Fallout from Political Unrest in Bangladesh

BSF sources revealed that ongoing instability in Bangladesh, especially following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5, 2024, has also contributed to the heightened security. The force has remained on high alert since the violence in June-July last year.