Hyderabad: High-Speed Car Crash Near Vaddepalli Enclave in Kukatpally; Investigation Underway

Hyderabad: A late-night car crash caused panic in Kukatpally as a speeding vehicle rammed into an electricity pole near Vaddepalli Enclave, causing significant damage and raising safety concerns in the area.

Speeding Vehicle Rams into Electric Pole

According to police sources, the incident occurred around midnight under the Kukatpally Police Station limits. The car, reportedly moving at high speed, lost control and crashed into an electricity pole adjacent to the Vaddepalli Enclave compound wall. The impact was so severe that the pole tilted dangerously, sparking fear among nearby residents.

Police Launch Investigation

Kukatpally police reached the scene shortly after the crash and registered a case. Preliminary observations suggest that either over-speeding or possible intoxication may have led to the accident. However, authorities stated that a thorough investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause.

No Casualties Reported Yet

As of now, no injuries or casualties have been officially reported. The identity of the vehicle occupants has not yet been disclosed, and further details are awaited as part of the ongoing probe.

Public Safety Concerns Raised

Local residents expressed concern over increasing incidents of rash driving in the area. Police have assured strict action and have urged drivers to exercise caution, especially during late-night hours.

More information is expected once the investigation is complete.