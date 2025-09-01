Falaknama Tragedy: High-Tension Wire Claims Young Life – Negligence or Misfortune, who is Responsible?

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that took place within the limits of Falaknama police station, a youth named Bharat of Ravindra Nayak Colony died due to electrocution. According to details, Bharat was given the responsibility of putting up a banner for the Ganesh Mandap. He was working by climbing onto a building with an iron rod when suddenly the iron structure came in contact with a high-voltage wire. Bharat died on the spot due to the electric shock.

Following this shocking incident, locals raised questions as to whether this tragedy was a result of Bharat’s personal compulsion and financial conditions at home, or the serious negligence of the electricity department. Local corporator Adi Reddy rushed to the accident site with his team and later the body was shifted to Osmania Hospital.

The incident has created a sensation in the area, with residents expressing strong anger over the alleged negligence of the electricity authorities. Locals revealed that they had repeatedly complained to the Electricity Department officials, demanding that the high-tension wires in the area be removed. However, despite several complaints, no action was taken.

They allege that the department’s negligence is directly responsible for Bharat’s death. The residents have demanded ₹50 lakh as ex-gratia compensation to the deceased’s wife and three young children. They warned that if their demand is not met, they will launch a protest.

In recent days, as Hindu Brothers prepare to celebrate the Ganesh festival, incidents of electrocution leading to injuries and deaths have become a matter of serious concern. Locals have appealed to the government to take immediate preventive measures, including awareness campaigns for public safety and the removal or securing of high-tension wires wherever necessary.

At the same time, the public too has a responsibility to remain cautious. Safety must not be compromised—while celebrating festivals with joy and devotion, care should be taken to avoid contact with high-tension wires, directly or through metallic objects like iron rods etc.