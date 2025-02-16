Highway Horror: 11 Killed, 35 Injured in Burewala Bus and Rickshaw Collision

At least 16 people have died, and 45 others have been injured in two horrific road accidents in Pakistan’s Sindh province, according to police reports. The incidents occurred on Saturday and have drawn attention to the growing concern of road safety in the region.

First Accident: Van Collides with Trailer Near Qazi Ahmed Town

The first accident took place near Qazi Ahmed town in Sindh’s Shaheed Benazirabad District. A van, heading to the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan city, collided with a trailer after hitting a donkey cart. The crash resulted in the deaths of five people, with 10 others sustaining injuries.

Qazi Ahmed Station House Officer (SHO) Waseem Mirza confirmed the details, stating that the van was traveling at high speed when it first struck the donkey cart before crashing into the oncoming trailer. Local authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

Second Accident: Bus and Rickshaw Collision in Khairpur District

In the second fatal accident, a bus from Burewala collided with a rickshaw near Ranipur, located in Khairpur district on the National Highway. The crash killed 11 people and injured 35 others. All of the victims in this incident were passengers traveling from Punjab’s Burewala city.

The tragic accidents highlight the increasing frequency of fatal road incidents in Pakistan, often due to factors such as speeding, dangerous overtaking, and negligence of traffic rules.

Road Safety Concerns in Pakistan

Fatal road accidents, particularly on highways, remain a persistent issue in Pakistan. Experts point to speeding, poor vehicle maintenance, and inadequate enforcement of traffic laws as key contributing factors to the high number of casualties on the roads. Authorities continue to call for improved safety measures and public awareness to prevent further tragedies.