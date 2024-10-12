HIL 2024-25: UP Rudras appoint Paul van Ass as chief coach

Lucknow: Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Hockey India League (HIL), UP Rudras have appointed Dutchman Paul van Ass as chief coach.

The Lucknow-based franchise, owned by Yadu Sports, unveiled their new team’s name and logo on Saturday.

The talismanic Dutchman, who recently guided the Netherlands women’s team to Olympic glory, comes with an extensive and decorated resume as a hockey coach, having led both national teams and franchises to glory.

With vast coaching experience and being no stranger to Indian hockey, Paul will work closely with Thomas Tichelman (Co-Coach) and Cedric D’Souza (Technical Director).

Paul van Ass, a veteran in the field of hockey, expressed his enthusiasm for stepping into the new coaching role. He explained how India possesses incredible hockey talent and how the HIL will provide tremendous opportunities for the growth of the sport as well as the players.

“India has an incredible pool of hockey talent and that was evident with their performance at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

I’m excited and grateful to be part of UP Rudras and together with the management of Yadu Sports, we are looking forward to working closely with the players to not only develop their skills but also to foster a winning mentality within the team.

Our goal is to create an environment where young talents can thrive and make their mark on the national and international stage.

We plan to develop a comprehensive training program that equips players to handle the pressures of competitive play and come out victorious,” said Paul van Ass.

Cedric on his appointment as the Technical Director said, “I am absolutely delighted to take on the role of Technical Director, which marks a new chapter in my journey. For Indians, hockey is more than just a sport—it’s a deep-seated emotion. It’s exciting to witness the Hockey India League’s resurgence in such a dynamic way.

I’m honoured to be a part of Yadu Sports’ UP Rudras, working alongside Paul van Ass and Thomas Tichelman. With their impressive track records, including leading the Netherlands Women’s Team to Olympic success, Paul and Thomas bring invaluable expertise to our side. Our goal is not only to win titles but to develop and showcase the best talent on the field.”

Paul, Cedric and Thomas will be extensively involved in the upcoming auctions on October 13 and 14, with a focus on securing a versatile mix of players that bring experience, enthusiasm, and potential to the team.