Himachal BJP to Boycott MLA Priority Meeting on February 3 and 4, Says Jairam Thakur

Shimla: In a bold move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh has announced its decision to boycott the upcoming MLA priority meeting scheduled for February 3 and 4. Jairam Thakur, the Leader of Opposition in the state, criticized the Congress-led government for ignoring the priorities of BJP MLAs and for allegedly harassing them in various ways.

BJP MLA Priorities Ignored by Congress Government, Claims Jairam Thakur

Thakur, a former Chief Minister, expressed dissatisfaction with the state government, stating that over the past two years, no work or issues raised by BJP MLAs had been prioritized by the Congress government. He accused the government of sidelining elected BJP representatives while giving undue importance to Congress leaders during meetings and events.

“The BJP MLAs present their priorities during these meetings, but the government does not take them into account. Instead, Congress leaders are given the focus,” said Thakur. “In such circumstances, what’s the point of these meetings when our concerns are not even considered?”

Alleged Harassment and Exclusion of BJP MLAs

Further criticizing the government, Thakur mentioned that BJP MLAs were being excluded from inauguration programs for works started by the previous BJP-led government. “Not only are they excluded from the inaugurations, but their names are also not included on the inauguration plaques. Congress leaders are given all the credit instead of elected BJP representatives,” he added.

Thakur also accused the government of misusing power to target BJP leaders and their families. He claimed that the police were being used to harass BJP MLAs, with some being subjected to long hours at police stations under the pretext of investigations.

Alleged Misuse of Power and Police Harassment

Thakur highlighted the alleged misuse of power by the Sukhu government, particularly after the Congress party lost the Rajya Sabha elections. “The police are being misused to harass BJP leaders and their families. They are being implicated in fake cases, and our MLAs are being made to sit in police stations for hours,” he said.

Himachal BJP to Boycott MLA Priority Meeting on February 3 and 4, Says Jairam Thakur

The boycott of the MLA priority meeting reflects growing tensions between the BJP and Congress in Himachal Pradesh, with BJP leaders continuing to express concerns over what they see as a biased approach by the ruling government.