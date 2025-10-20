Himachal Governor, CM greets people on Diwali

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday conveyed greetings and good wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. In a message, the Governor wished for the good health, prosperity, and well-being of the people. He said Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, of light over darkness, and of knowledge over ignorance.

He added that on this day, lamps are lit not merely to brighten “our homes but also to rekindle the eternal truth and moral values of life”. The Chief Minister in his Deepawali message, said that the festival “does not only illuminate our households but also enlightens our hearts and society with the spirit of righteousness and collective goodwill”. He appealed to the people to celebrate the festival with peace, unity, and mutual respect and to contribute towards building a progressive and prosperous Himachal Pradesh.

He wished happiness, prosperity, and harmony for all on this joyous occasion of the festival of lights. Deputy Chief Minister Agnihotri, in his message, said that Diwali “conveys the message of love, compassion and brotherhood”. He urged the people to mark the festival with a spirit of togetherness so that the light of joy and hope spreads across every household and every life.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Sukhu visited the Tutikandi Bal Ashram here and celebrated the festival of lights with inmates of the Ashram. He said the state government has adopted the orphaned children as the “children of the state” and is bearing not only their education expenses but also providing them with Rs 4,000 per month as their pocket money. Sukhu announced that sports day would be organised for the children of the Bal Ashram on November 14 every year, for which the government would make adequate budgetary provision.