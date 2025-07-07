Himachal Pradesh Bank Underwater: Jewellery, Cash and Documents Damaged

Shimla: Continuous heavy rainfall from June 20 to July 6 has triggered 23 flash floods across Himachal Pradesh, causing massive destruction. Among the worst-affected areas is Mandi district, where floods have wreaked havoc on infrastructure, homes, and businesses.

State Cooperative Bank in Tunnag Submerged

In a major blow, the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank located in a two-story building in Tunnag Market was completely submerged in floodwaters. This branch, popular among locals and traders from nearby towns, held lakhs in cash, gold ornaments, and important documents in lockers.

Also Read: YS Sharmila Stages Protest in Kadapa Over Architecture University Issue, Tensions Erupt

Vaults and Cash Lockers Severely Damaged

The sudden surge of water forced one of the bank’s shutters open, while two others were badly bent. Officials believe significant damage has occurred to cash, gold, and confidential documents stored in the bank’s lockers and safes. Preliminary estimates suggest losses amounting to crores of rupees.

Locals Guard Property Amid Fear of Theft

Fearing theft or loss of valuable items, local residents have come forward to guard the bank premises, especially where floodwaters may have exposed bank assets. Authorities are yet to release an official damage report, but concerns are mounting among account holders and traders.

Customers and Traders Express Concern

With widespread panic among the customers and business community, there are increasing calls for an immediate assessment and recovery plan. Many fear permanent loss of their deposits and locker contents, especially as floodwater continues to pose risks in the region.

Would you like this turned into a social media post as well?