Hyderabad

Himayat Sagar Gates Opened, 1,400 Cusecs Released into Musi

The irrigation department officials opened one gate late last night, but in the morning, as the water flow increased further, three more gates were opened, releasing a total of 1,400 cusecs of water into the Musi River from four gates.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf8 August 2025 - 16:02
Ranga Reddy: The water level in Himayat Sagar has reached near the full tank level after heavy floodwater entered from the upper reaches. The irrigation department officials opened one gate late last night, but in the morning, as the water flow increased further, three more gates were opened, releasing a total of 1,400 cusecs of water into the Musi River from four gates.

The full tank level of Himayat Sagar is 1,763.50 feet, but the water level is currently being maintained at 1,763.10 feet. An alert has been issued for the low-lying areas along the Musi after the gates were opened.

Officials say that if two more gates are opened, residents living on the banks of the Musi will be shifted to safer places. At present, two gates of Himayat Sagar remain open, and the situation is being closely monitored.

The public has been urged to avoid going near the banks and canals of the Musi River.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
