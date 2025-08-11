Himayat Sagar Swells Again — Gates Open, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas

Ranga Reddy district: Heavy floodwater is entering the Himayat Sagar lake. Authorities had closed the gates of the lake yesterday after the water pressure dropped.

However, after heavy inflow returned last night, the authorities immediately issued an alert and raised one gate by one foot and two gates by three feet to release water towards the lower areas.

Authorities have advised residents of low-lying areas to remain cautious. Meanwhile, the service road of the Rajendranagar Outer Ring Road has been temporarily closed due to floodwater.

According to the police, commuters traveling from Rajendranagar to Appa Junction, or from Appa Junction to Rajendranagar, have been advised to take the Bandlaguda, Kismatpur, and Budvel villages route instead of the service road.