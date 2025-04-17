Hindi Made Mandatory as Third Language for Classes 1 to 5

Mumbai: In a significant move aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Maharashtra government has made Hindi a compulsory third language for Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools.

New Language Policy Effective from Next Academic Year

As per the Government Resolution (GR) issued on Thursday, Hindi will be introduced as a third mandatory language starting from the 2025–26 academic year for Class 1 students. The implementation will follow a phased rollout:

2025–26 : Class 1

: Class 1 2026–27 : Classes 2, 3, 4, and 6

: Classes 2, 3, 4, and 6 2027–28 : Classes 5, 9, and 11

: Classes 5, 9, and 11 2028–29: Classes 8, 10, and 12

Currently, only Marathi and English are taught as compulsory languages from Classes 1 to 4 in these schools.

Three-Language Formula Already in Place for Other Mediums

The resolution clarified that schools with other mediums (neither Marathi nor English) are already following the three-language formula. In these institutions, the language of instruction, English, and Marathi are being taught.

For Classes 6 to 10, the language policy will be in accordance with the state curriculum, the GR stated.

CM Fadnavis Defends Decision

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that Maharashtra has been actively implementing the NEP 2020, and stated that Marathi is already compulsory in schools.

“Hindi should also be learnt, as it is a vital means of communication across the country,” he said, defending the state’s decision to make Hindi mandatory.

Opposition Slams Move as an Attack on Marathi Identity

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar strongly opposed the move, calling it a violation of Marathi ‘asmita’ (pride).

“We would have had no problem if Hindi were an optional language. But making it mandatory is like imposing it. It is wrong to hurt Marathi sentiments,” he said.

He also questioned if Marathi could be made compulsory in Hindi-speaking states like Madhya Pradesh or Uttar Pradesh, highlighting that states were created through linguistic reorganisation and the local language should be prioritised.