Maharashtra: Hindi No Longer Mandatory Third Language in Schools

Mumbai: Amid intensifying debate over language policies, the Maharashtra School Education Department on Tuesday announced a significant shift — Hindi will no longer be mandatory as the third language in Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools affiliated with the State Board.

The move comes in the wake of opposition from linguistic experts and political parties, triggering a broader conversation around regional identity and federalism.

Third Language Still Required, But Hindi Not Compulsory

While the three-language formula remains in place starting from Class 1, the state will no longer insist on Hindi as the compulsory third language. Schools will be allowed to offer alternate language options if a substantial number of students request it.

Education Minister Dada Bhuse said a revised Government Resolution (GR) would soon be issued to remove the word “mandatory” in relation to Hindi. “We are not doing away with the three-language formula. But schools should consider students’ language preferences,” Bhuse clarified.

Opposition Parties Slam Move as ‘Imposition’ of Hindi

The announcement drew sharp criticism from the Language Consultation Committee, with its chairperson Laxmikant Deshmukh raising concerns over cultural implications. Prominent Opposition leaders also lashed out:

Raj Thackeray’s MNS took the most aggressive stance, alleging a Hindi imposition agenda .

took the most aggressive stance, alleging a . Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) accused the BJP of “dividing people on linguistic lines.”

accused the BJP of “dividing people on linguistic lines.” Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar called the move “an attack on the Marathi language” and a threat to state autonomy.

BJP Walks a Tightrope

Caught in a political bind, the ruling BJP defended the utility of Hindi as a link language. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the need to balance national integration with regional pride, reiterating that Marathi would always remain the top priority in the state’s education policy.

Historical Context: Marathi Identity and Language Movements

Maharashtra has a long history of language-based movements, from the Samyukta Maharashtra agitation of the 1950s — which led to the creation of the Marathi-speaking state — to Shiv Sena’s rise in the 1960s, built around the identity of the “Marathi Manoos.”

The latest decision reflects the delicate politics of language in Maharashtra, as parties seek to assert regional identities while navigating national frameworks.