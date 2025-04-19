Hindu Leader Killed in Bangladesh: India’s Strong Response, US Tightens Grip, What Will Yunus Say Now?

New Delhi: The brutal abduction and murder of Hindu minority leader Bhavesh Chandra Roy in Bangladesh has triggered a global outcry. The Indian government has strongly condemned the incident, calling it a reflection of a pattern of systemic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim administration in Bangladesh.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement criticizing the Bangladesh authorities for failing to bring perpetrators of past such crimes to justice. The statement urged the Bangladeshi interim government to fulfill its responsibility to protect minorities, especially Hindus, without excuses or discrimination.

US Issues Travel Advisory Amid Rising Violence

In response to the incident, the United States has advised its citizens to exercise increased caution while traveling to Bangladesh. The US State Department highlighted growing risks related to civil unrest, crime, and terrorism, especially in the Chittagong Hill Tracts region.

A Level 4 travel advisory has been issued for this area, warning Americans to avoid travel to the districts of Khagrachari, Rangamati, and Bandarban, citing recent increases in communal violence, abductions, and terrorist activity.

Communal Tensions and Violence on the Rise

The US State Department emphasized that the Chittagong Hill Tracts region has witnessed frequent incidents of political and ethnic violence. Some of the kidnappings were reportedly linked to family disputes, while others targeted religious minorities, further raising alarm.

Moreover, separatist groups and political factions have been blamed for worsening the security situation. Permission from the Bangladesh Ministry of Home Affairs is now mandatory for anyone seeking to visit the volatile region.

Political Instability Fuels Unrest

The unrest in Bangladesh began escalating in August 2024, following the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government. Widespread protests, led by students opposing the job quota bill, erupted into violence, leading to the formation of an interim government.

Although the frequency of violent clashes has declined, sporadic protests and political instability continue. The US government has advised its citizens to avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, as even peaceful protests could quickly turn violent.

Rising Crimes and Terror Threats in Major Cities

The travel advisory also warns about increasing incidents of theft, robbery, assault, and drug trafficking in urban areas. While there is no direct indication of foreigners being targeted due to their nationality, pickpocketing and street crimes remain a common threat, especially in crowded places.

Authorities also cautioned that terror attacks could occur without warning, potentially targeting tourist hotspots, religious sites, restaurants, markets, and government buildings.

Attacks on Minorities Raise Global Concern

Attacks on minority communities, particularly Hindus, have intensified across Bangladesh in recent years. Islamic extremist groups have been implicated in violent attacks on Hindus and Christians, raising concerns in both India and the US.

Former US President Donald Trump recently condemned the “brutal persecution” of Hindus, Christians, and other minorities in Bangladesh, further drawing international attention to the crisis.