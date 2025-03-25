Hindustani Bhau Files Writ Petition Against Farah Khan

Mumbai: Social media personality Hindustani Bhau has filed a writ petition against choreographer-director Farah Khan over comments she made about Holi.

The petition is in response to Bhau’s complaint that Farah Khan disrespected the culture by referring to Holi as a festival celebrated mainly by hooligans. Bhau alleged that Farah called Holi the “Festival of Chhapris” during an episode of the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Hindustani Bhau expressed his outrage, stating, “Today, in a reality show, it has been said that Holi is the festival of Chhapri people. Is it the festival of Chhapri people? You? It’s not like you have never worked in the film industry, or you don’t know about the world, or you haven’t done a reality show, or you don’t know what Sanatan Dharma is. It’s not like that, right? Today, you are talking about Chhapri?”

He further added, “From our Prime Minister Modi ji, to all the sadhus and saints, and to the 100 crore people of India, Holi is celebrated. And you are calling all these people Chhapri?”

Bhau’s Strong Allegations Against Bollywood’s Treatment of Hinduism

Bhau also voiced his displeasure regarding the treatment of Sanatan Dharma by the Bollywood industry. “You are insulting Sanatan Dharma? And this is not something new for the Bollywood people. This is not something new. From the beginning of Bollywood, they have always insulted our Sanatan Dharma, our deities and goddesses. Whenever you see in their films, they always present our Hindu Dharma as filth.”

He accused the Bollywood industry of repeatedly disrespecting Hindu culture and beliefs, stating, “They presented it as filth in front of people. And no one can call them that because they have power, money, and everything else, so no one can stand up to them.”

Hindustani Bhau Takes Legal Action

Determined to hold Farah Khan accountable, Hindustani Bhau declared that he would fight back legally. “Today, their father is sitting here, Hindustani Bhau, who will answer them, legally and in my way. I have filed an application against them in the Khar Police Station, that they should be prosecuted as soon as possible and punished,” he concluded.