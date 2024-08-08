Historic milestone: Congress leaders hail Indian hockey team for bagging Olympic bronze

New Delhi: Congress leaders hailed the Indian men’s hockey team on Thursday for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympic Games, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge calling the achievement a “historic milestone”.

The Indian men’s hockey team clinched a second successive bronze medal at the Olympics for the first time in 52 years with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Spain, giving veteran goalkeeper P R Sreejesh a fitting farewell.

“We are overjoyed to witness an exhilarating match where our talented hockey team has clinched a bronze medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics for the nation. This is a historic milestone because the last time India won a back to back Olympic medal in the game was in 1968 and 1972,” Kharge said in a post on X.

“Harmanpreet Singh and P R Sreejesh shined along with the team. Personally, it is an emotional moment for me, as I am extremely fond of the national game. All Indians are proud of you all, and wish you many more momentous victories in years to come,” the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha added.

We are overjoyed to witness an exhilarating match where our talented Hockey Team has clinched a Bronze medal 🥉in the #Paris2024 #Olympics for the nation.



This is a historic milestone because the last time India won a back to back Olympic medal in the game was in 1968 and 1972.… pic.twitter.com/zGOOVO2eQG — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 8, 2024

Former Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also hailed the hockey team for the feat.

“Phenomenal match by the Indian hockey team — proud to see you all bag the bronze medal. Thank you, Sreejesh. Your relentless commitment to excellence has kept us inspired,” he said.

Phenomenal match by the Indian Hockey Team – proud to see you all bag the Bronze Medal 🥉



Thank you, Sreejesh. Your relentless commitment to excellence has kept us inspired.#ParisOlympics2024 pic.twitter.com/cN9UYOIjD5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 8, 2024

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Wonderful! Amazing! Fantastic! The Indian men’s hockey team has raised the Indian flag by winning the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics. Captain Harmanpreet Singh, salute to you for this wonderful performance. @16Sreejesh, the stories of your wall-like defence will be repeated again and again among crores of Indians. Many congratulations to all the players of Team India and all Indians. Jai Hind!