Historic Move: Telangana Implements SC Categorization in Education and Jobs

Hyderabad: In a landmark move, the Telangana government has officially started implementing Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation in both education and employment opportunities, starting today. State Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy called the move “historic” and confirmed that notifications for job and education quotas under the new classification will be issued soon.

SC Categorisation Now in Effect, Says Telangana Government

At a press conference held at the state secretariat, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the Government Order (GO-33) for implementing SC reservation based on categorisation has been issued. The first official copy of the GO was handed over to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy by the ministers.

Classification Based on Akhtar Commission Findings

The Akhtar Commission, a one-man judicial body, reviewed over 50,000 petitions and recommended dividing the SC quota into three categories:

Group A – 1%

Group B – 9%

Group C – 5%

This classification was passed in the Telangana State Assembly and subsequently received assent from the Governor.

Applicability and Notification Process

Uttam Kumar Reddy clarified that the SC reservation will not apply to any notifications issued before August 1, 2024. However, a sub-committee will meet with senior officials to discuss the upcoming notification process.

Also Read: PM Modi Defends Waqf Amendment Act, Slams Congress for “Votebank ka Virus”

“We have been told not to issue any recruitment notifications until the SC classification was finalized,” the Minister said. Now that the law is in effect, all notifications will include the new SC quota.

Telangana Becomes First State to Implement SC Categorisation Post-Supreme Court Verdict

Telangana is now the first state in India to implement SC reservation based on categorisation following a Supreme Court judgment. Minister Reddy emphasized that Act 15 and GO-9 related to the implementation were released in three languages to ensure transparency and accessibility.

He further stated, “As the number of eligible candidates in each SC category grows, SC reservation percentages may be increased accordingly.”