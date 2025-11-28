HM Shah in Chhattisgarh to attend DGP-IGP conference; PM Modi to join later today

Raipur: The annual All-India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police (DGP-IGP) begins on Friday in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in the city on Friday morning to inaugurate the three-day event, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reach Raipur late on Friday evening.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the city and Nava Raipur in view of the high-profile visits. The Prime Minister’s convoy will move under multi-layered security cover involving NSG, SPG, and state police forces.

According to the official schedule, PM Modi will land at Mana Airport around 7 pm on Friday and proceed directly to the Speaker’s House in Nava Raipur, where he will stay during the visit.

Also Read: Bird flu viruses can resist fever, increase threat to humans: Study

This marks the Prime Minister’s first overnight stay in Chhattisgarh in several years and only the second time the DGP-IGP conference is being hosted by the state.

PM Modi will attend the concluding sessions of the conference on Saturday and Sunday, and will present the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to deserving officers.

Sources said that PM Modi may also visit the BJP’s state office Ekatma Parisar in Raipur during his stay. In another highlight, he is likely to interact with 25–30 meritorious students from classes 9 to 12 from different districts of Chhattisgarh.

The Prime Minister has consistently shown deep interest in the annual DGP-IGP conference since 2014, often spending two to three days with police leadership.

He has encouraged free and frank discussions on internal security challenges and promoted out-of-the-box ideas for modern policing. The closed-door business sessions and thematic discussions allow DGPs and IGPs to directly present ground realities and suggestions to the Prime Minister and Home Minister on critical issues ranging from Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) and border security to cybercrime and police modernisation.

By choosing Chhattisgarh — a state that has witnessed significant improvement in law and order and a sharp decline in LWE violence in recent years — to host the conference, the Centre has sent a strong message about the changing security strategy in the region.

With both the Prime Minister and Home Minister spending considerable time in Raipur, the 2025 edition of the conference is being seen as one of the most significant in recent years. The event concludes on Sunday evening, after which PM Modi will return to Delhi.