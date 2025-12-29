HM Shah inaugurates Rs 227-crore redeveloped birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva in Assam

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated the Rs 227-crore redeveloped Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Assam’s Nagaon district.

He said that the teachings of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva continue to guide India’s cultural and spiritual unity.

Addressing a large public gathering at Batadrava Than, HM Shah said the great saint’s ideals of harmony, inclusiveness and cultural renaissance remain deeply relevant even today. He praised the people of Assam for preserving their traditions and values despite historical challenges and said Sankardeva’s philosophy played a vital role in shaping Assam’s civilisational identity.

The Home Minister, who arrived in Nagaon district earlier in the day, was accorded a warm and traditional welcome by local residents. After landing at Borduwa by helicopter from Guwahati, HM Shah was greeted with vibrant Assamese cultural performances showcasing the rich heritage of the state.

Traditional Gayan-Bayan and Diha Naam performances were presented during the reception, drawing visible appreciation from the Home Minister, who was seen clapping along in rhythm as the devotional music echoed across the historic site.

The newly redeveloped Batadrava Than complex has been designed to preserve and promote the spiritual and cultural legacy of Srimanta Sankardeva while significantly improving facilities for devotees and visitors.

Officials said the project aims to transform the site into a major spiritual and cultural centre, strengthening religious tourism and cultural awareness.

Following the inauguration, HM Shah is scheduled to return to Guwahati, where he will pay homage to the martyrs of the Assam Movement at the newly constructed Swahid Smarak Kshetra. The memorial commemorates those who laid down their lives during the historic Anti-Foreigner Agitation.

Later in the day, the Home Minister will inaugurate a series of major infrastructure projects in the state capital, including the Rs 111-crore new building of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and the Rs 189-crore Integrated Command and Control System (ICCS), aimed at strengthening urban policing and public safety.

HM Shah will also inaugurate the Rs 291-crore Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex in Guwahati, a state-of-the-art auditorium with a seating capacity of 5,000, which is expected to become a major hub for cultural and public events in the Northeast.

The Home Minister’s visit underlined the Centre’s focus on cultural heritage, security and infrastructure development in Assam.