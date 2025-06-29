HMDA and Indian Army Sign Agreement to Start Building Secunderabad Elevated Roads

Hyderabad: In a significant development for Hyderabad’s transport infrastructure, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army for the transfer of A1 defence land required for the construction of two elevated corridors in Secunderabad.

Final Clearance for Two Key Elevated Corridors

The MoU grants final approval for the construction of elevated roads from:

Paradise Junction to Shamirpet

Paradise to Dairy Farm Road

These corridors are part of Hyderabad’s efforts to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity to the northern suburbs. They will serve as high-speed routes along State Highway 1 and National Highway 44.

Sensitive Defence Land Secured with Protocols

The A1 defence land, held by the armed forces and often home to sensitive installations, was a critical bottleneck that delayed the project for over a year. The MoU outlines:

Land transfer modalities

Timelines for execution

Security protocols to protect military operations and infrastructure during construction

“The MoU ensures military operations remain uninterrupted while allowing urban infrastructure to progress,” said an HMDA official.

Immediate Work to Begin on Boundary Construction

Officials confirmed that construction of compound walls on the transferred land will begin immediately. This is the first step before full-scale civil works can commence.

High-Level Civil-Military Collaboration

The MoU was signed by HMDA chief engineer Ravinder and Station Commander Brig. S. Rajeev of HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA). The signing took place in the presence of:

Dr. K. Ilambhariti , Secretary, MAUD

, Secretary, MAUD Sarfaraz Ahmad , HMDA Commissioner

, HMDA Commissioner R.V. Karnan , GHMC Commissioner

, GHMC Commissioner Maj. Gen. Ajay Misra, GOC, HQ TASA

This reflects strong collaboration between civilian authorities and the military in urban infrastructure development.

Project Benefits: Reduced Congestion and Faster Commute

Once completed, the corridors are expected to: