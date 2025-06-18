HMDA Faces Trouble as Brokers Delay Building Approvals

Hyderabad: Despite the introduction of the ‘Build Now’ online service for quick and transparent building and layout permissions in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the influence of middlemen and unofficial consultancies is reportedly on the rise again.

The Build Now system, introduced to replace the older TGBpass, was designed to speed up approval times—reducing scrutiny from 10–15 days to just 40 minutes. While initially successful, sources indicate that the planning department, located on the fourth and fifth floors of the HMDA office, has again become a hub for unofficial agents.

Consultancies Acting as Gatekeepers for Construction Approvals

These so-called “consultants”, claiming to assist with applications, are allegedly camping outside officers’ chambers. Applicants say that unless they go through these middlemen, their building permissions are either delayed or rejected.

Officials from HMDA reportedly note errors in online applications and forward them up the chain. But unless “hands are wetted”—a euphemism for bribes—larger projects, especially those involving buildings with more than five floors, are left pending.

Outsourcing Staff Turned Agents? Real Estate Boom Fuels Corruption

With real estate activity picking up, the number of construction permits has increased dramatically. In May 2025, HMDA granted 698 permits, compared to 517 in May 2024. This surge in demand has seemingly created a fertile ground for middlemen.

Allegations also point to outsourced planning staff acting as agents for senior officials, with pre-fixed rates for different application types. Some sources claim that even with a Rs 1,000 per day fine for delays, applicants have no choice but to rely on middlemen to move files forward.

Authorities Urged to Take Action

There are calls for higher HMDA authorities to intervene. While the Build Now system allows applicants to track their petition status online, many claim their files do not progress without continuous follow-up and informal payments.

The re-emergence of corruption and lack of accountability in HMDA’s planning wing has sparked criticism, especially at a time when the government is promoting ease of doing business and digital governance. Citizens and activists are now demanding strict monitoring and disciplinary action against officials colluding with middlemen.