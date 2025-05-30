HMDA Neglects Thousands of Acres of Prime Land Across 11 Districts, Risking Encroachment

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is facing serious criticism for the continued neglect of thousands of acres of valuable government land across 11 districts. Despite owning over 8,260 acres, a large portion of this land lies vulnerable to encroachments, with minimal monitoring or protective measures.

Over 4,374 Acres of Land Left Unprotected

According to a 2017 internal report, of the total 8,260 acres allotted to HMDA, 3,886 acres have been utilized for layouts, parks, and public infrastructure. However, 4,374 acres remain unutilized and unprotected, particularly in areas like Miyapur, Ranga Reddy, Medak, and parts of Hyderabad district.

Of the unutilized land:

4,374 acres are in Ranga Reddy district

are in Ranga Reddy district 437 acres are in Medak

are in Medak 37 acres are in Hyderabad

Encroachments and Legal Disputes Rising

Many of these lands are now under threat from land grabbers, with 500 acres in Miyapur reportedly being targeted in the name of welfare for the poorest. Even after public outrage, HMDA has not acted decisively. Several plots are entangled in court disputes, while others face rampant illegal occupation due to lack of fencing, boundary demarcation, and geo-tagging.

Estate Department’s Negligence Under Fire

Officials say there is a serious lack of coordination within the HMDA’s estate department, which is supposed to safeguard these immovable assets. The department sees irregular monitoring and frequent staff transfers, resulting in a complete disconnect between field reality and official records.

Financial Strain Hindering New Projects

The financial position of HMDA has significantly weakened in the past 18 months, with construction revenues declining. Revenue from building permits does not reach the exchequer effectively, and core city properties do not generate sufficient monthly income. Without tapping into the potential of unutilized land, HMDA is unable to fund new infrastructure projects or urban development initiatives.

No Action Despite High-Level Reviews

Although top officials have reviewed HMDA’s land assets worth thousands of crores, no significant actions have been taken to protect or recover the encroached lands. Critical activities such as: