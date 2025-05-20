HMWSSB Inspects Sewer Network Works in Toli Chowki, Seven Tombs, and Shaikpet

Hyderabad: As part of efforts to modernize the sewerage infrastructure in the core areas of the city, HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy conducted an inspection of the Zone-3 Sewer Network Project works on Monday. He was accompanied by Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin during the site visits across several under-construction areas.

Focus on Tunnel Works at Tolichowki Flyover

The officials first visited the Tolichowki flyover, where tunnel works are being planned on the main road. Given the heavy daily traffic in the area, Ashok Reddy emphasized the need to complete the tunneling — which will be carried out at depths between 8 to 11 meters — without causing disruption to the public. He directed the officials to ensure completion of the works before the onset of the monsoon season.

Also Read: Asif Nagar Wine Shop Tragedy: MLA Majid Hussain Hands Over ₹5 Lakh Cheque to Victim’s Widow

The MD instructed that coordination be maintained with GHMC, TRANSCO, and HMWSSB’s Transmission and O&M wings while executing tunneling works. He also stressed the importance of safety protocols, proper barricading, and usage of protective gear by workers.

Road Repairs and House Safety to be Prioritized

Ashok Reddy ordered immediate road restoration in areas where pipeline work has been completed. He also visited the road leading to the historic Seven Tombs (7 Tombs) area, where tunneling work is proposed. Officials were instructed to submit a plan ensuring that residential structures along the route remain undisturbed.

Later, the MD inspected ongoing pipeline expansion work in MD Lines and surrounding areas. MLA Kausar Mohiuddin urged speedy completion of the project to minimize inconvenience to residents during the upcoming monsoon.

Surprise Visit to Shaikpet Water Board Office

Before the site visits, Ashok Reddy visited the HMWSSB office in Shaikpet. He expressed surprise over the non-utilization of 10 MLD capacity reservoirs built nearly a decade ago. He ordered a survey to assess the areas that could benefit from water supply through these reservoirs and instructed officials to bring them into active use immediately. He noted that activating these reservoirs could significantly improve water supply in the Shaikpet and nearby zones.

Ashok Reddy, along with the MLA, also inspected the water treatment plant within the office premises.

About Zone-3 Sewer Network Project

The ₹297 crore Zone-3 Sewer Network Project covers an area of 33.50 sq. km and includes the laying of a 135 km sewer pipeline network. It spans parts of Goshamahal, Nampally, Karwan, and Jubilee Hills assembly constituencies. This major initiative, located north of the Musi River, aims to upgrade the sewerage infrastructure in the Old City and surrounding urban areas.

Key Officials Present

Project Director Sudarshan, Operations Director Amarender Reddy, CGMs Vinod Bhargava and Rajender, GMs Sreenu Naik and Kumar, along with project and O&M officials, and representatives of construction agencies participated in the inspection.