HMWS&SB Introduces One-Time Settlement Opportunity to Clear Pending Water Bills

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has launched the ‘One Time Settlement (OTS-2024)’ scheme, encouraging its customers to settle all pending water bills without paying any accrued interest. This scheme provides a unique opportunity for customers to clear their outstanding dues by waiving off all interest accumulated over the years on unpaid bills.

Managing Director of HMWS&SB, Ashok Reddy, emphasized the importance of this initiative, revealing that Rs 1706 crore in outstanding water bills is currently owed to the board. “We are waiving Rs 1189 crore in interest through this settlement. This is a golden chance for customers to resolve their debts,” Reddy stated.

He also noted that around 7 lakh customers, out of the 13.50 lakh drinking water connections in Hyderabad, are likely to benefit from this scheme. The amount of interest waived depends on the Water Board official overseeing the case:

Managers can waive up to Rs. 2000,

Deputy General Managers between Rs. 2001 and Rs. 10,000,

General Managers up to Rs. 1,00,000,

Chief General Managers can waive amounts exceeding Rs. 1,00,001.

The OTS scheme will be available until October 31, 2024. For customers who have not taken advantage of previous OTS schemes, the entire accrued interest will be waived, while a 50% waiver will be granted to those who participated in earlier schemes.

For more details, customers can visit the official websites www.hyderabadwater.gov.in or https://erp.hyderabadwater.gov.in, or contact HMWS&SB’s customer care at 155313.