Hyderabad: 64 Motors Seized in a Day! HMWSSB Launches ‘Motor-Free Tap’ Mission

In a significant move to curb illegal water motor usage and prevent water wastage, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has launched a city-wide “Motor-Free Tap” drive.

Crackdown Begins with Field Inspections

To kick off the initiative, HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy, along with vigilance and local officials, conducted inspections in Kakatiya Hills, Madhapur during the water supply hours. They interacted with apartment residents and seized illegally installed motors that were drawing excess water from pipelines.

Pressure Problems and Water Wastage

The drive focuses on low-pressure areas where illegal motor usage is high. Officials stated that water is pumped from over 150 kilometers away through large pipelines to reach the city. The MD emphasized that around ₹50 is spent on purifying every 1,000 liters of water and warned against using drinking water for gardening, floor cleaning, or vehicle washing.

https://twitter.com/HMWSSBOnline/status/1912180141683524012

Appeal to Public to Avoid Misuse

Ashok Reddy urged residents to use the water supplied strictly for drinking and essential needs. He noted that with groundwater depleting and tanker demand rising, water conservation is now more important than ever. The misuse of purified drinking water could worsen shortages in the near future.

Impact of Illegal Motors

Officials clarified that using electric motors to draw water directly from pipelines reduces pressure for others in the area, leading to inconvenience. Many residents end up booking water tankers due to poor supply, which increases the strain on tanker services.

First Day Results: 64 Motors Seized, 84 Penalized

On the first day of the drive, officials seized 64 illegal motors across all divisions and imposed penalties on 84 individuals for unauthorized motor use and water wastage. The highest number of seizures came from O&M Division 6 (SR Nagar) with 25 motors confiscated.

Illegal Motor Use Is a Punishable Offense

The water board reminded citizens that connecting electric motors directly to taps is a legal offense. If caught, violators face penalties, motor seizure, and possible legal cases for repeated violations. Residents are advised to contact their local Manager, DGM, GM, or the HMWSSB Customer Care (155313) in case of low pressure or supply issues—not to resort to illegal solutions.