HMWSSB’s Bold Action in Hyderabad: 130+ Motors Seized in 2 Days, Tough Penalties for Repeat Offenders

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing Motor-Free Top Drive initiated by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Managing Director Ashok Reddy personally inspected Madhura Nagar in SR Nagar on the second day of the drive. He came down strongly on those illegally using motors to extract excess water from pipelines.

Hostel Owners and Residents Caught Using Agricultural Motors

During the inspection, several hostels and residential buildings were found using high-power motors—meant for agriculture—to draw municipal water. In one instance, a hostel owner was found using a 2HP agricultural motor, drawing enough water for 10 houses. MD Ashok Reddy expressed anger at the misuse and warned that repeat offenders would face criminal charges.

32 Motors Seized, 38 Users Penalised on Day 2

The day’s operation resulted in the seizure of 32 illegal motors and penalties issued to 38 consumers for wasting water and causing low-pressure problems for others. In Division-6 (SR Nagar), 20 motors were seized—the highest in any division for the day.

Strict Warnings Issued to Repeat Offenders

Ashok Reddy directed officials to disconnect connections of those repeating the offence and to blacklist such consumers from even receiving tanker water. In two severe cases, he ordered immediate disconnection and stoppage of water supply for a month.

Drive Aims to Curb Low-Pressure Issues Across Hyderabad

The MD stated that the drive is aimed at permanently resolving low-pressure complaints across the city. Illegal motor usage, especially in areas with hostels and commercial buildings, has been leading to water scarcity in low-lying households.

Over 130 Illegal Motors Identified So Far

Since the drive began, HMWSSB officials across divisions identified 134 illegal motors. Out of these, 64 were seized, and 84 individuals penalised. The Water Board plans to continue the inspections city-wide over the next 60 days.

Low-Pressure Areas See Improvement After Crackdown

Residents of low-pressure zones reported better water flow following the crackdown. Many appreciated the efforts of the Water Board and acknowledged the positive impact of removing high-powered illegal motors.

Top Officials Join Field-Level Inspections

Senior officials including CVO Gyanender Reddy, CI Lakma Reddy, GM Hari Shankar, and DGM-level officers took part in the inspections, showing the administration’s serious intent behind the drive.