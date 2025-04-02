Hockey India Announces 40-Member Core Group for Senior Women’s National Camp

Bengaluru: Hockey India Selects Core Group for Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp Hockey India has announced the 40-member core probable group for the ongoing senior women’s national coaching camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru. The camp, which began on March 23, initially saw 65 players, but has now been trimmed down to 40 based on their performances over the past two weeks.

Out of the 40 players selected, 28 are from the existing core group, while 12 new players have been included for their impressive performances during the 15th Senior Women’s National Championship and the initial phases of the national training camp.

Key Highlights of the Selection Process

Chief Coach Harendra Singh expressed his excitement about the selection process and praised the efforts of the selectors and the team. He said, “We have had some really grand sessions and testing. The selectors and the team have done a good job shortlisting the best 40 players available. After watching the National Championships, we believe we have identified some good talent and I’m sure they are going to serve the country well over the long-term.”

Singh further emphasized his excitement to see how the selected players will perform in the camp and take a significant step forward in their careers.

Goalkeepers and Defenders in the Core Group

The goalkeeping department sees the return of four experienced names: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, and Madhuri Kindo, all of whom have retained their positions. Additionally, Samiksha Saxena from Assam Hockey has been added to the group due to her strong showing in the National Championships.

In the defense, eight core group members have been retained: Mahima Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, and Akshata Abaso Dhekale. Anjna Dungdung from Hockey Bengal and Suman Devi Thoudam from Manipur Hockey have also been included in the squad.

Midfielders and Forwards Strengthened with New Talent

The midfield unit remains robust, with experienced names like Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete, Manisha Chauhan, and others retaining their places. Additionally, four new players—Sujata Kujur, Mahima Tete, Albela Rani Toppo, and Pooja Yadav—have earned spots following their standout performances.

The forward line sees Deepika Soreng, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, and others continue their place in the core group, alongside five promising new players: Dipimonika Toppo, Hritika Singh, Annu, Chandana Jagadish, and Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team – Full 40-Member Core Group

Here’s a breakdown of the selected players:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo, Samiksha Saxena

Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo, Samiksha Saxena Defenders: Mahima Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Anjna Dungdung, Suman Devi Thoudam

Mahima Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Anjna Dungdung, Suman Devi Thoudam Midfielders: Sujata Kujur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete, Manisha Chauhan, Ajmina Kujur, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur, Mahima Tete, Albela Rani Toppo, Pooja Yadav

Sujata Kujur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete, Manisha Chauhan, Ajmina Kujur, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur, Mahima Tete, Albela Rani Toppo, Pooja Yadav Forwards: Dipimonika Toppo, Hritika Singh, Deepika Soreng, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Chandana Jagadish, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar

This selection marks a significant step in the preparation of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team for future international competitions. With a blend of experienced players and exciting new talent, Hockey India is looking forward to seeing how the squad performs in the upcoming training sessions.