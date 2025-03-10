Hockey India Annual Awards 2024: Sreejesh, Savita, Harmanpreet Among Nominees

New Delhi: The Hockey India Annual Awards 2024 will take place on March 15, marking a historic occasion—the 50th anniversary of the Indian men’s team’s 1975 World Cup victory.

This remains India’s only World Cup win to date. The prestigious event will honor outstanding achievements in Indian hockey, recognizing players, coaches, and officials.

Hockey India Awards 2024: A Landmark Celebration

Adding to the significance of the event, 2025 will mark 100 years of Indian hockey, as India became affiliated with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on November 7, 1925. This milestone highlights India’s rich hockey heritage and its contribution to the global sport.

With a record-breaking prize pool of approximately ₹12 crores, this year’s awards will be the biggest in Hockey India’s history. A total of 32 nominees across eight categories have been shortlisted for the final awards.

Indian Hockey Stars Among the Top Nominees

Several top Indian hockey players, including Harmanpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, Savita Punia, and Lalremsiami, have been nominated across various categories.

In addition to individual accolades, special awards like the Hockey India President Award for Outstanding Achievement and the Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution will also be presented.

Honoring India’s Top Achievements in 2024

Hockey India will felicitate the Indian Olympic bronze medal-winning team, as well as:

The Men’s and Women’s teams that won the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy

The Junior Asia Cup-winning Men’s and Women’s teams

Hockey India Leaders Speak on the Event

Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Kumar Tirkey emphasized the importance of the awards, stating:

“It’s not just about recognizing individual achievements but honoring the collective spirit of Indian hockey that has shone through in 2024. We’re excited to come together as a community to applaud their hard work and inspire a new generation of players.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added:

“These awards pay tribute to the relentless pursuit of excellence by players, coaches, and officials. Their commitment has been instrumental in the growth of hockey, and we are immensely proud to recognize their contributions.”

Complete List of Hockey India Annual Awards 2024 Nominees

Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year 2024

Bichu Devi Kharibam Krishan Bahadur Pathak PR Sreejesh Savita Punia

Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year 2024

Sanjay Amit Rohidas Harmanpreet Singh Udita

Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year 2024

Jarmanpreet Singh Hardik Singh Nilakanta Sharma Sumit

Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year 2024

Lalremsiami Abhishek Sukhjeet Singh Navneet Kaur

Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women – Under 21)

Beauty Dungdung Deepika Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke Sunelita Toppo

Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men – Under 21)

Arshdeep Singh Amir Ali Shardanand Tiwari Araijeet Singh Hundal

Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year (Women)

Savita Punia Salima Tete Sangita Kumari Navneet Kaur

Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year (Men)