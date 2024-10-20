Hockey Test vs Germany: Defender Varun Kumar makes comeback to national team

New Delhi: Defender Varun Kumar, who missed out on the Paris Olympics and the Asian Champions Trophy following allegations of sexual harassment by a former junior volleyball player, on Sunday made his return to the Indian men’s hockey squad for the upcoming two Test matches against Germany, scheduled for October 23 and 24.

In February, Bengaluru police had charged Varun under the Pocso (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act after a 22-year-old woman accused him of sexually assaulting her multiple times over the past five years, beginning when she was a minor.

However, Hockey India sources confirmed that Varun has been included in the squad after being acquitted of all charges.

The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Singh with Vivek Sagar Prasad as his deputy, will be without dynamic midfielder Hardik Singh, who is still recovering from an injury sustained at the Olympics.

The bilateral series will also see Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lagate make their international debuts.

Goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera will guard the Indian goal, while the defence will be formed by Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, and Sanjay.

The midfield will feature Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd Raheen Mouseen and Rajinder Singh.

Mandeep Singh, who was rested for the Asian Champions Trophy, also made a comeback to the forwardline.

He will be joined by Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Adity Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh and Shilanand Lakra.

Speaking about the team selection, chief coach Craig Fulton said, “We are very excited to take on Germany in the national capital next week. India and Germany have shared a strong rivalry in recent years and we are upbeat about playing in New Delhi.

“The team we have picked is an experienced one, with several players from the Bronze medal-winning Paris Olympics squad.

We will also have Rajinder and Aditya make their international debut during this series, they have shown a lot of promise during the training camp and we share their excitement as they prepare to earn their first jersey with the Indian team.

The team arrived from Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajinder Singh.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilananda Lakra.