Hoisting of flag at Ram Temple yet another milestone in Ayodhya’s spiritual revival: UP Deputy CM

New Delhi: Ahead of Tuesday’s historic flag-hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, preparations in Ayodhya have reached their peak, with senior leaders, seers, and temple trust members highlighting the significance of the moment.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “PM Narendra Modi is going to hoist the flag in Ayodhya. On 22 January 2024, PM Modi inaugurated the Ram Lalla Temple,” Pathak added that the event marks yet another milestone in Ayodhya’s spiritual revival.

Temple authorities have confirmed the scale and sanctity of the Tuesday ceremony.

Also Read: Cong infighting: Will continue as CM if high command decides, says Siddaramaiah

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Mandir Trust, said, “On Tuesday, the flag will be hoisted atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will be present on the occasion.”

Offering a deeper insight into the Prime Minister’s role in the Ram Mandir movement, Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said, “The Prime Minister may be the head of the government, but he has always remained a devoted pracharak of the RSS. PM Modi and the party through which he came to power had a clear objective, that the temple should be built, and he has fulfilled that mission.”

He added further, “Whenever we met the Prime Minister, he always spoke respectfully, asking about our views and suggestions. Because we trust him and value his wisdom for our work, we often sought his guidance ourselves, and whenever we asked, he gave us direction.”

Ahead of the Dhwajarohan, Ayodhya’s municipal corporation has decorated dividers with flower petals, preparing for the massive vehicle procession expected on Tuesday.

Gopal Rao, Special Invitee Member of the Trust, said preparations are in full swing: “Tomorrow, the ceremonial wedding of Ram and Janki will take place, with events scheduled for the evening. In preparation for tomorrow’s ceremony, we will hold a symbolic celebration this year and plan to celebrate it with full grandeur next year.”

He added details of the ongoing rituals: “For the flag-hoisting ceremony tomorrow, a hawan has been underway at the Yagyamandap for the past four days. Around 100 priests are conducting the ritual, while 30 patrons are seated at various designated spots participating in different ceremonies. The ritual is expected to be completed by tomorrow afternoon.”

Tuesday’s ceremony marks yet another key moment in Ayodhya’s evolving religious landscape. The city has been preparing for days, with heightened security, floral decorations, and special arrangements for dignitaries and devotees.

Following temple authorities’ announcement, darshan for devotees has been restricted from Sunday evening to facilitate preparations atop the temple shikhar.