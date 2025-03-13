Holi Celebrations in Burhanpur See High Demand for Modi-Themed Pichkaris and Masks

Burhanpur Gears Up for a Vibrant Holi

As Holi approaches, the streets of Burhanpur are buzzing with excitement. Markets are teeming with shoppers eager to buy colours, gulal, and pichkaris. However, this year, a unique trend has taken over the festivities—pichkaris, hammers, and masks featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi are in high demand.

Modi-Themed Holi Items Fly Off the Shelves

Local shopkeepers are astonished by the overwhelming demand for Modi-themed merchandise. From young children to adults, customers are eagerly purchasing Modi masks and pichkaris. The craze is so strong that these items are selling out quickly.

A Symbol of Admiration

Many buyers attribute their preference for Modi-branded Holi products to their admiration for the Prime Minister’s policies, especially his role in the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Modi Ji’s Hammer” Becomes a Festive Favorite

Another product gaining attention is the Modi-branded hammer, which some traders humorously associate with the BJP’s significant victories in the recent Lok Sabha and Delhi Assembly elections. Many have dubbed it “Modi ji’s hammer hitting Holi with force this year.”

Surging Demand May Lead to Shortages

Shopkeepers report that almost every second customer is specifically asking for a Modi pichkari or mask, leading to rapidly depleting stocks. If the trend continues, these festive items could soon be completely sold out.

The Spirit of Holi in Burhanpur

The enthusiasm for Holi in Burhanpur is unmistakable. This year, Modi pichkaris and masks have emerged as the festival’s most popular accessories.

Holi, the festival symbolizing the victory of good over evil, will be celebrated on March 14, with Holika Dahan taking place on the night of March 13. The festival draws from the legend of Prahlada, who remained devoted to Lord Vishnu despite his father, the demon king Hiranyakashyap, trying to suppress his faith—an eternal tale of righteousness prevailing over wrongdoing.