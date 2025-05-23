Home Remedies to Manage Mild Covid-19 Symptoms: Simple Ways to Boost Immunity and Find Relief

As Covid-19 continues to impact lives across India, many people experience mild symptoms such as sore throat, mild fever, body aches, or fatigue. While advanced vaccines and medical care are available, mild cases can often be managed at home with simple remedies — just like our grandmothers used to suggest. Here are seven effective home remedies to help relieve initial Covid symptoms and strengthen immunity.

Turmeric Milk: Nature’s Antiviral Elixir

Drinking a warm cup of turmeric milk before bedtime can be highly beneficial. Turmeric contains powerful antiviral and anti-inflammatory compounds that help reduce sore throat and body pain, making it a comforting remedy during mild Covid infections.

Also Read: COVID-19 Cases rise: How to Stay Safe and Manage Symptoms at Home

Honey and Ginger Mixture for Throat Relief

A simple mixture of half a teaspoon of fresh ginger juice and a teaspoon of pure honey, taken twice daily, can reduce phlegm, soothe cough, and relieve throat inflammation effectively.

Steam Inhalation to Clear Nasal Congestion

Inhaling steam twice a day can alleviate nasal blockage, reduce swelling in the throat, and ease headaches. This practice helps cleanse the sinuses and respiratory tract, promoting easier breathing.

Lemon and Warm Water for Detox and Immunity

Starting the day with a glass of warm water mixed with lemon and honey on an empty stomach helps detoxify the body and strengthen the immune system. This natural remedy also soothes sore throats.

Raw Garlic: A Potent Antimicrobial Agent

Garlic is known for its ability to combat bacteria and viruses. Chewing one or two raw garlic cloves in the morning on an empty stomach can help boost immunity and fight infections.

Basil and Black Pepper Decoction

A warm decoction made from basil leaves and black pepper offers relief from mild Covid symptoms. It clears the throat, reduces fever, and supports immune health.

Stay Vigilant Despite Mild Symptoms

Although Covid-19 may not be as severe now, staying alert and cautious remains important. These home remedies not only help alleviate symptoms but also aid in strengthening the body’s natural defenses.

Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on media reports and traditional practices. It is advisable to consult a healthcare professional before trying any remedy or treatment.