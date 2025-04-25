Pahalgam Terror Attack: Homes of Suspects Blown Up in Kashmir by Unknown Individuals

Srinagar/Delhi: Tensions between India and Pakistan have reached a boiling point following a brutal terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam and Baisaran Valley, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack claimed the lives of 26 people, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

According to top sources in the Kashmir Police and intelligence agencies, four suspects have been identified. Two of them are Pakistani nationals, while the other two are locals: Asif Sheikh from Pulwama and Adil Tomar from Bijbehara in Anantnag. Investigators suspect the attack was carried out in collaboration with Pakistani terrorists, escalating already high regional tensions.

VIDEO | House of terrorist Asif Sheikh, who was allegedly involved in Pahalgam terror attack, was blown up in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral. More details awaited.



Suspected Terrorists’ Homes Mysteriously Blown Up

In a shocking twist, the homes of Asif and Adil were mysteriously blown up on Thursday night. Eyewitnesses report that explosive devices were dropped and detonated, completely destroying the structures. While no group has claimed responsibility and the Kashmir Police has yet to issue an official statement, sources suggest the act may have been carried out as part of a planned retaliation or warning.

Hunt for Pakistani Militants Intensifies

Security agencies have released the pictures of the two Pakistani suspects and announced a cash reward of ₹20 lakh for credible information leading to their capture. Massive search operations are underway in the valley as authorities intensify the manhunt.

India Strikes Back: Diplomatic and Economic Sanctions

In response to the attack, the Indian government has initiated a series of retaliatory measures:

Supply of Indus waters to Pakistan has been halted.

All Pakistani visas have been revoked , with a 48-hour deadline for Pakistanis to exit India.

, with a 48-hour deadline for Pakistanis to exit India. Medical visas are cancelled, and those holding them must leave by May 29.

Pakistan Responds with Counter-Measures

In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan has ordered all Indian nationals to leave immediately and severed trade relations with India. The diplomatic standoff is rapidly deteriorating, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of war between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

As the world watches closely, tensions continue to rise in the subcontinent following one of the deadliest attacks in recent years.