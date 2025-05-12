Honda Introduces Special Elevate Apex Edition – More Features, Lower Price

Honda Cars India continues to enjoy strong demand in the Indian automobile market with popular models like the City, Amaze sedans, and the Elevate SUV. In a move to attract more customers, Honda has launched a special edition of the Elevate SUV – the Apex Summer Edition.

This special edition comes with a more stylish look and attractive new color options compared to the standard variant. Priced at ₹12.39 lakh (ex-showroom), this model is being offered at a limited-time special price, which is approximately ₹32,000 less than the standard version. The Apex Summer Edition is based on the V trim of the Elevate.

Key Highlights:

Unique Apex Edition badging

Cosmetic updates with a sportier design

New 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with 360-degree camera support , enhancing convenience during parking

with , enhancing convenience during parking Exterior features include Piano Black and Chrome finish , side skirts , and exclusive Apex Edition styling

, , and exclusive The interior boasts a dual-tone Black & White theme , new leather-like seat upholstery, door trims, seat cushions, and seven-color ambient lighting

boasts a , new leather-like seat upholstery, door trims, seat cushions, and Use of soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door panels enhances the premium cabin experience

Unlike other special editions that only focus on cosmetic changes, the Apex Summer Edition also offers upgrades in technology and interiors. However, under the hood, it retains the same 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The Apex Edition is primarily offered in a Black color scheme, while a Platinum White Pearl option is available for an additional ₹8,000.

With this launch, Honda aims to attract customers looking for a premium SUV experience on a budget. The new edition is positioned to compete strongly against rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai Creta.

Amid predictions of declining sales in April, Honda hopes to boost its numbers in May through this refreshed, feature-packed, and competitively priced special edition.