Honey Singh reveals Nora Fatehi is ‘singing in Punjabi’ for track ‘I’m So Rich’

Mumbai: Dancing diva Nora Fatehi has lent her vocal prowess for the song “I’m So Rich”. Sharing a glimpse, Punjabi rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh revealed that she is singing in Punjabi. Nora took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a sneak-peek from the recording session with Honey Singh and wrote: “Recording Im So Rich.”

Honey Singh re-shared the glimpse and captioned it: “She is singing in Panjabi guys.” The dancing diva-actress earlier shared a monochrome picture of the mic and wrote: “Straight of the flight let’s go.” She then shared a boomerang video of herself from the recording studio and captioned it: “Jet lagged! But Ain’t nothing gonna stop me.”

In other news, In August Honey Singh, who is often called the Bluetooth King of India, teamed up with singer Shael Oswal for the upcoming track ‘Sajna’. The first look of the music video of the track was unveiled on Wednesday. Shael Oswal has been a household name ever since his superhit ‘Soniye Hiriye’ became a nationwide sensation back in 2006. His melodic voice and heartfelt songs like ‘Tere Naal Naal’, ‘Jaan Ve’, and ‘Tuhi Toh Meri Dost Hai’ cemented his position as one of India’s most soulful singers. Honey Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, broke out on the scene in 2011 with his chartbuster album ‘International Villager’.

By 2014, the singer was riding high on success with practically every producer in Bollywood running to him to cash in on his popularity and ensure opening day collections owing to his sure shot hit tracks. He tasted failure when he fell into the vortex of Bipolar Disorder. Eventually, he vanished from the scene as he became very elusive and stayed indoors. The raging singing star made an impactful comeback with the song “Millionaire” in 2024.