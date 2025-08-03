Telangana

Horrific road accident at Jagdeopur intersection in Yadadri Bhongir

A fatal road accident took place at Jagdeopur intersection in Yadadri Bhongir district this morning in which one person was killed and two others were injured.

Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum3 August 2025 - 16:18
The driver of the lorry lost control and hit a shop on the road. In this incident, Ramakrishna (35 years) of Swararam, Jademitla died on the spot. Sai (28 years) of Asi village was seriously injured in the accident and his condition is said to be critical.

Another person from Thamlagudim in Ramanapet mandal was also injured and was taken to Hyderabad for better treatment. The police reached the spot, registered a case and started investigation.

Photo of Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum specializes in national, international, and real estate Content Writing. Known for her investigative skills and attention to detail, she has authored impactful reports on real estate trends and global socio-political issues, contributing to reputed national dailies.
