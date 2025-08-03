Horrific road accident at Jagdeopur intersection in Yadadri Bhongir

A fatal road accident took place at Jagdeopur intersection in Yadadri Bhongir district this morning in which one person was killed and two others were injured.

The driver of the lorry lost control and hit a shop on the road. In this incident, Ramakrishna (35 years) of Swararam, Jademitla died on the spot. Sai (28 years) of Asi village was seriously injured in the accident and his condition is said to be critical.

Another person from Thamlagudim in Ramanapet mandal was also injured and was taken to Hyderabad for better treatment. The police reached the spot, registered a case and started investigation.