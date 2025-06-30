Horrific Road Accident on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road Leaves 5 Seriously Injured

Hyderabad: A major road accident occurred in the Rajendranagar area on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), resulting in a pile-up involving 10 vehicles and injuring five people.

Chain Collision Triggered by Sudden Braking

According to police reports, the incident took place when a car abruptly applied brakes on the high-speed stretch of the ORR. This sudden action caused a domino effect, leading to a collision involving at least nine vehicles trailing behind.

Five Seriously Injured, Traffic Brought to a Halt

Five individuals sustained serious injuries in the crash and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The impact caused a massive traffic jam on the ORR, bringing vehicular movement to a standstill during peak hours.

Police Respond Swiftly to Clear Road

Upon receiving information, the Rajendranagar police reached the accident site promptly and initiated efforts to clear the road. Emergency response teams worked to move the damaged vehicles and restore traffic flow.

Authorities Urge Drivers to Maintain Safe Distance

Authorities have urged motorists to maintain a safe distance between vehicles while driving, especially on high-speed corridors like the ORR, to prevent such accidents.