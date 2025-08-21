Hyderabad

Horrific Road Accident on Panjagutta Flyover, Two Dead, One Seriously Injured

A horrific road accident took place on the Panjagutta flyover in Hyderabad today, in which two people were killed while one person is undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

Mohammed Yousuf21 August 2025 - 18:06
According to details, three youths were traveling from Begumpet towards Panjagutta on a motorcycle when the vehicle suddenly went out of control and crashed into the wall of the flyover. Due to the impact, all three fell onto the road below.

In the accident, 28-year-old Bharat died on the spot, while 30-year-old Lakshmi Narayana alias Srinivas succumbed to injuries during treatment. The third person, 28-year-old Venu, suffered fractures in his right leg and left hand and is currently receiving treatment at Osmania Hospital.

Police said the accident occurred while Lakshmi Narayana was driving, allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Based on eyewitness accounts and available evidence, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

