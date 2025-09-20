Horror in Hyderabad: Husband Slits Wife’s Throat at Relative’s House in Kushaiguda Over Suspected Affair

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old woman was brutally murdered, allegedly by her husband, at their residence in Dammaiguda on Tuesday night. The police reported that the man, who suspected his wife of infidelity, slit her throat with a knife following a heated argument and later surrendered at the Kushaiguda police station.

The couple, identified as Ranjith Kumar Rathod (42) and Sonali (35), had recently relocated to Hyderabad from Mumbai, Maharashtra, with their two children. They were living in a rented house in Dammaiguda, which falls under the Kushaiguda police station’s jurisdiction.

Details of the Incident

According to police officials, Ranjith had harbored suspicions about his wife having an extramarital affair for some time, which led to frequent quarrels between them. On Tuesday evening, the couple was visiting relatives at Radhika Chowrastha in Kushaiguda.

After returning to their home in Dammaiguda, the argument escalated. In a fit of rage, Ranjith allegedly attacked Sonali with a kitchen knife, slitting her throat and killing her on the spot.

Key Points of the Case:

Police Investigation Underway

After committing the crime, Ranjith Kumar Rathod walked to the Kushaiguda police station and confessed to killing his wife. The police immediately took him into custody and rushed to the crime scene.

The officials found Sonali’s body in a pool of blood and moved it to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and a thorough investigation is now in progress to gather further evidence and understand the sequence of events that led to the tragic incident.