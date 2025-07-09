Horror in Mall: Woman Raped, Filmed, and Brutally Tortured with Cigarettes

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: A shocking case of sexual assault and blackmail has emerged from Lulu Mall, Lucknow, where a manager allegedly raped a young woman employee, filmed videos of the act, and used them to blackmail her further.

Manager Threatened and Tortured the Victim

The accused, identified as Mohammad Farhaj, is reported to have coerced the woman into obeying his demands under threat of exposing the videos. When she resisted, he allegedly burned her with cigarettes and subjected her to physical and psychological torture.

Victim Files Complaint After Prolonged Abuse

Unable to endure the continuous abuse and harassment, the victim finally approached the police. She submitted a formal complaint detailing the rape, video blackmail, threats, and the brutality she faced while working at the mall.

Police Register FIR and Begin Investigation

Following the complaint, the Lucknow police registered an FIR against Mohammad Farhaj. He has since been taken into custody, and a full-scale investigation is underway to verify the claims and gather evidence.

Public Outrage and Call for Justice

The incident has sparked public outrage and raised serious concerns over women’s safety in workplaces, especially in large commercial centers like malls. Authorities are being urged to take strict action and ensure a safe work environment for female employees.