Horror in Telangana: Doctor Performs Surgery via WhatsApp, Twin Babies Die

A shocking case of medical negligence has surfaced in Telangana’s Rangareddy district, where newborn twins tragically died shortly after birth. The incident occurred at Vijayalakshmi Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam, raising serious concerns about the hospital’s handling of emergency maternity cases.

Doctor Unavailable, Nurses Performed Surgery via Video Call

According to reports, a pregnant woman arrived at the hospital with severe labor pains. However, the attending doctor was unavailable at the time. In a surprising turn, the nurses initiated a video call via WhatsApp to consult the doctor. Following the instructions received over the call, the nurses went ahead and performed a C-section operation.

Unfortunately, the procedure led to severe bleeding, and within a short span, both newborn twins were declared dead.

Family Protests, Police Register a Case

The devastating incident led to outrage among the woman’s family members. Upon receiving information, local police intervened and have registered a case against the doctor and the hospital staff involved. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events and establish accountability.

A Pattern of Medical Negligence?

This tragedy follows another recent case in Andhra Pradesh, where a woman and her twins died due to alleged negligence by doctors. The woman was told her twins had died in the womb days before, and she later succumbed to a severe infection after the delivery.

These incidents highlight an alarming trend of medical malpractice and inadequate hospital infrastructure in emergency situations. Families of victims are increasingly demanding strict legal action and reforms in medical care standards.

Call for Accountability in Healthcare

The public outcry over these repeated instances of negligence is growing. Medical experts and activists have urged authorities to strengthen healthcare protocols, ensure doctor availability, and enforce stringent penalties for institutions found guilty of compromising patient safety.