Hyderabad Shocker: Hospital Staff Perform Cesarean via Phone Instructions: Newborn Twins Die Hours Later

Hyderabad: A shocking case of alleged medical negligence has surfaced from a private hospital in Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddy district, where nursing staff reportedly performed a cesarean section under telephonic instructions from a senior obstetrician who was not physically present at the hospital.

The incident led to the premature birth of twins at just 18 weeks. Tragically, both infants died within a few hours. The mother, who conceived the twins through IVF, is reported to be in stable condition.

Relatives Stage Protest, Demand Justice

The development sparked massive protests outside the hospital, as the woman’s family alleged that the doctor gave surgical directions over the phone instead of being present at the operation theatre. The grieving family staged a dharna and later filed a formal complaint against the hospital and the doctor, accusing them of gross medical negligence.

Hospital Seized by Health Department, Probe Ordered

Responding to the uproar, senior officials from the Rangareddy district, including the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), carried out an inspection of the facility. Confirming procedural violations, authorities immediately sealed the hospital and assured a full-scale investigation.

“To conduct any procedure, especially a surgery like C-section, a senior doctor must be physically present in the operation theatre. We have seized the facility and are initiating an enquiry,” said an official from the DM&HO office.

Possible Emergency Situation Due to IVF Pregnancy

Health officials acknowledged that since the pregnancy was IVF-conceived and non-viable at 18 weeks, there may have been an emergency that warranted immediate surgery. However, they emphasized that the absence of the doctor during the operation raised serious concerns over medical ethics and legal compliance.

The case has now been forwarded to relevant authorities for further legal action and investigation.