TOMCOM Invites Applications for Hotel Management Jobs in Germany; Check How to Apply

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a government-registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, is inviting applications from qualified individuals for overseas employment opportunities in Germany.

Opportunities in Hotel Management Sector

TOMCOM has announced job openings in Germany for the role of Chef/Cook. The vacancies are open to candidates who hold a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management or Hospitality, or a 2-year diploma in the same field. Applicants must also have 2 to 5 years of valid work experience in relevant roles.

Also Read: Bharat Petroleum Invites Applications for Multiple Posts Across Key Departments; Check Full Details and How to Apply

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the position, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Age: Between 22 to 35 years

Experience: 2 to 5 years with valid certificates

with valid certificates Skills: Good English communication skills

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to email their updated resumes to:

📧 [email protected]

For additional details and support, applicants can:

Visit: 🌐 www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in

Contact: 📞 94400 52592 / 94400 48590 / 94400 51452

TOMCOM CEO stated that this initiative is part of the government’s effort to create international employment avenues for skilled youth from Telangana.