TOMCOM Invites Applications for Hotel Management Jobs in Germany; Check How to Apply
Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a government-registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, is inviting applications from qualified individuals for overseas employment opportunities in Germany.
Opportunities in Hotel Management Sector
TOMCOM has announced job openings in Germany for the role of Chef/Cook. The vacancies are open to candidates who hold a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management or Hospitality, or a 2-year diploma in the same field. Applicants must also have 2 to 5 years of valid work experience in relevant roles.
Eligibility Criteria
To apply for the position, candidates must meet the following criteria:
- Age: Between 22 to 35 years
- Experience: 2 to 5 years with valid certificates
- Skills: Good English communication skills
How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to email their updated resumes to:
📧 [email protected]
Further Information and Contact
For additional details and support, applicants can:
- Visit: 🌐 www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in
- Contact: 📞 94400 52592 / 94400 48590 / 94400 51452
TOMCOM CEO stated that this initiative is part of the government’s effort to create international employment avenues for skilled youth from Telangana.