Hyderabad Tragedy: House Gutted in Fire Caused by Short Circuit at Borabanda

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a residence in Banjara Nagar under the Borabanda division after an electrical short circuit, completely destroying the house. The incident occurred at the home of Raparthi Ramdas Goud, leaving the family devastated.

Upon learning about the fire, the local corporator and former Deputy Mayor rushed to the spot and coordinated with fire department officials and police personnel to bring the flames under control. Firefighters worked swiftly to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby houses.

The corporator expressed solidarity with the affected family and assured them of all possible support. He also stated that steps would be taken to ensure the government provides compensation for the loss suffered by Ramdas Goud’s family.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the short circuit, while damage assessment is currently underway. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.