Hyderabad

Hyderabad Tragedy: House Gutted in Fire Caused by Short Circuit at Borabanda

A massive fire broke out at a residence in Banjara Nagar under the Borabanda division after an electrical short circuit

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 October 2025 - 18:04
Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a residence in Banjara Nagar under the Borabanda division after an electrical short circuit, completely destroying the house. The incident occurred at the home of Raparthi Ramdas Goud, leaving the family devastated.

Upon learning about the fire, the local corporator and former Deputy Mayor rushed to the spot and coordinated with fire department officials and police personnel to bring the flames under control. Firefighters worked swiftly to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby houses.

The corporator expressed solidarity with the affected family and assured them of all possible support. He also stated that steps would be taken to ensure the government provides compensation for the loss suffered by Ramdas Goud’s family.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the short circuit, while damage assessment is currently underway. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
