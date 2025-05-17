House of Businessman Burgled in Chadar Ghat: 75 Tolas Gold and ₹2.5 Lakh Cash Stolen

A major burglary was reported from the residence of a local businessman in Chadar Ghat, where gold ornaments weighing 75 tolas and ₹2.5 lakh in cash were stolen. The incident occurred on Friday night while the businessman was away at a hospital attending to his ailing wife.

Businessman Away at Hospital; Parents Locked Inside by Intruders

The victim, Fahimuddin, left for the hospital on Friday night as his wife was undergoing treatment. At the time, only his elderly parents were at home. According to police, the intruders entered the house from the rear side, locked the bedroom where the parents were sleeping from the outside, and then carried out the theft without interruption.

Also Read: 520 Families Get 2BHKs in Nampally; 1,800 More Coming in 73 Blocks: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Thieves Spent Hours Inside, Ate Fruits Before Stealing Valuables

What has shocked the family is that the burglars allegedly spent considerable time inside the house. They reportedly helped themselves to fruits from the refrigerator before stealing gold ornaments, ₹2.5 lakh in cash, and other valuables stored in a beer box. The burglars then left the house unnoticed.

Complaint Filed, Chadar Ghat Police Launch Investigation

Fahimuddin discovered the theft when he returned home in the early hours of Saturday. He immediately filed a complaint with the Chadar Ghat Police Station. The South East Zone police team, along with the Clues Team, visited the scene and began an investigation.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering forensic evidence to identify the culprits.

Would you like this article translated into Urdu or Telugu as well?